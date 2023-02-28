Advanced search
    INDU A   SE0000190126

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)

(INDU A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:27:09 2023-02-28 am EST
286.90 SEK   -0.17%
04:01aNew number of votes and shares outstanding
GL
02/03Ab Industrivärden : 2022 12m
PU
02/03Year-End Report, January 1 – December 31, 2022
GL
New number of votes and shares outstanding

02/28/2023 | 04:01am EST
Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change. 

At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of February 2023, 400,000 Class A shares were converted to 400,000 Class C shares.

Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 277,499,063. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 260,343,503 are Class A shares and 171,555,605 are Class C shares.


Stockholm, February 28, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 28, 2023.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -22 701 M -2 177 M -2 177 M
Net Debt 2022 7 163 M 687 M 687 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,47x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 124 B 11 898 M 11 898 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Technical analysis trends AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 287,40 SEK
Average target price 288,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Stjernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Gunnar Åberg Deputy CEO & Head-Investment Organization
Gustav Christian Caspar Independent Director
Lars Ture Pettersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)13.37%11 898
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)5.70%59 109
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.49%23 204
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.52%11 815
HAL TRUST2.67%11 516
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-6.87%10 100