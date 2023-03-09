Advanced search
    INDU A   SE0000190126

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)

(INDU A)
2023-03-09
283.65 SEK   -0.12%
04:01aPublication of Industrivärden's 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
GL
02/28New number of votes and shares outstanding
GL
02/03Ab Industrivärden : 2022 12m
PU
Publication of Industrivärden's 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

03/09/2023 | 04:01am EST
Industrivärden’s annual report and sustainability report for the financial year 2022 is available as from today on the company’s website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English translation).

The print will be distributed to shareholders and other registered parties as from March 25, 2023. It can also be ordered on Industrivärden's website.


Stockholm, Sweden, March 9, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


The information provided herein is such that AB Industrivärden (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 00, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CET on March 9, 2023.

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -22 701 M -2 125 M -2 125 M
Net Debt 2022 7 163 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,40x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 122 B 11 465 M 11 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 59,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helena Stjernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Gunnar Åberg Deputy CEO & Head-Investment Organization
Gustav Christian Caspar Independent Director
Lars Ture Pettersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)12.03%11 465
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)9.11%59 309
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.91%23 981
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.80%12 120
HAL TRUST3.17%11 657
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.6.93%11 259