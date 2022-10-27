Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. AB Inter RAO Lietuva
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRL   LT0000128621

AB INTER RAO LIETUVA

(IRL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-26 pm EDT
9.810 PLN    0.00%
01:04aAb Inter Rao Lietuva : Notice on Vilnius District Court Decision
PU
10/14Siemens Energy sells Russia-based gas turbine JV to local state firm
RE
09/30Finnish OL3 nuclear reactor hits output milestone for first time
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Inter RAO Lietuva : Notice on Vilnius District Court Decision

10/27/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We inform you that the Vilnius District Court accepted the complaints of UAB PHILIP MORRIS LIETUVA, AB ORLEN Lietuva and AB Lietuvos Paštas, requesting to annul the resolutions of the meeting of creditors of AB INTER RAO Lietuva, taken on June 30, 2022, and to terminate the bankruptcy process out of court.

On October 24, 2022, in civil case no. eB2-3150-864/2022, Vilnius District Court decided to apply the following interim protection measures to ensure the claims of the applicants UAB PHILIP MORRIS LIETUVA, AB ORLEN Lietuva and AB Lietuvos paštas: until the court decision in this civil case comes into effect, to suspend the validity of resolutions No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, specified in the Minutes No. 1 of June 30, 2022, of the creditor's meeting of the bankrupt AB INTER RAO Lietuva, and to prohibit the bankrupt AB INTER RAO Lietuva, its creditors and the bankruptcy administrator UAB Įmonių bankroto administravimo ir teisinių paslaugų biuras from making and executing any decisions and/or taking actions related to the further management of the bankrupt AB INTER RAO Lietuva bankruptcy proceedings out of court.

Disclaimer

INTER RAO Lietuva AB published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 05:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
01:04aAb Inter Rao Lietuva : Notice on Vilnius District Court Decision
PU
10/14Siemens Energy sells Russia-based gas turbine JV to local state firm
RE
09/30Finnish OL3 nuclear reactor hits output milestone for first time
RE
07/22Updated : Request for inclusion in the list of creditors
PU
07/22Ab Inter Rao Lietuva : Regarding the decision made by Vilnius Regional Court and the term ..
PU
07/15Ab Inter Rao Lietuva : Regarding the decision made by Vilnius Regional Court
PU
07/07Ab Inter Rao Lietuva : Request for inclusion in the list of creditors
PU
06/30Ab Inter Rao Lietuva : Notice on the extra-judicial bankruptcy procedure of AB “INTE..
PU
06/16Latest Finland reactor delay raises winter power supply concerns
RE
06/07Ab Inter Rao Lietuva : Regarding decision of the chief executive officer
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 334 M - -
Net income 2021 14,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 231 M 49,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
Duration : Period :
AB Inter RAO Lietuva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giedrius Balciunas Chief Executive Officer & Director General
Alexandra Gennadyevna Panina Chairman-Management Board
Dmitry Nikolayevich Palunin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasily Kulikov Member-Supervisory Board
Alexey Levchenko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INTER RAO LIETUVA-43.16%49
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.02%149 048
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.29%69 860
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.43%69 482
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.64%61 371
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.56%55 711