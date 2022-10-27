AB Inter RAO Lietuva : Notice on Vilnius District Court Decision

We inform you that the Vilnius District Court accepted the complaints of UAB PHILIP MORRIS LIETUVA, AB ORLEN Lietuva and AB Lietuvos Paštas, requesting to annul the resolutions of the meeting of creditors of AB INTER RAO Lietuva, taken on June 30, 2022, and to terminate the bankruptcy process out of court.

On October 24, 2022, in civil case no. eB2-3150-864/2022, Vilnius District Court decided to apply the following interim protection measures to ensure the claims of the applicants UAB PHILIP MORRIS LIETUVA, AB ORLEN Lietuva and AB Lietuvos paštas: until the court decision in this civil case comes into effect, to suspend the validity of resolutions No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, specified in the Minutes No. 1 of June 30, 2022, of the creditor's meeting of the bankrupt AB INTER RAO Lietuva, and to prohibit the bankrupt AB INTER RAO Lietuva, its creditors and the bankruptcy administrator UAB Įmonių bankroto administravimo ir teisinių paslaugų biuras from making and executing any decisions and/or taking actions related to the further management of the bankrupt AB INTER RAO Lietuva bankruptcy proceedings out of court.