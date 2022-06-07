AB Inter RAO Lietuva : Regarding decision of the chief executive officer

While INTER RAO Lietuva disagrees with the decision of the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania that the Company is associated with persons who are subject to the international sanctions, and therefore assets and shares of the Company are frozen (details referred in the Company's announcement dated 27 May 2022), such decision in fact limits the Company's ability to timely perform monetary obligations to its creditors.

Therefore, the chief executive officer of the Company had to fulfil his statutory duty and on 7 June 2022 informed the creditors of the Company about initiation of the insolvency process under the Law of Insolvency of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania. When further decisions in this process will be adopted, they will be announced in accordance with the applicable legal acts.