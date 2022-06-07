Log in
    IRL   LT0000128621

AB INTER RAO LIETUVA

(IRL)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06/06 11:55:43 am EDT
9.810 PLN    0.00%
AB Inter RAO Lietuva : Regarding decision of the chief executive officer

06/07/2022 | 11:22am EDT
While INTER RAO Lietuva disagrees with the decision of the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania that the Company is associated with persons who are subject to the international sanctions, and therefore assets and shares of the Company are frozen (details referred in the Company's announcement dated 27 May 2022), such decision in fact limits the Company's ability to timely perform monetary obligations to its creditors.

Therefore, the chief executive officer of the Company had to fulfil his statutory duty and on 7 June 2022 informed the creditors of the Company about initiation of the insolvency process under the Law of Insolvency of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania. When further decisions in this process will be adopted, they will be announced in accordance with the applicable legal acts.

INTER RAO Lietuva AB published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
11:22aAB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Regarding decision of the chief executive officer
PU
05/27AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : The Company will seek for annulment of certain decisions
PU
05/20Russia's Inter RAO says Nord Pool will halt trade for its subsidiaries
RE
05/13AB Inter RAO Lietuva Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
03/30Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day
RE
02/18AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : INTER RAO Lietuva Group announces financial results for 2021 &ndash..
PU
02/18AB Inter RAO Lietuva Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
2021AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Season's greetings from AB INTER RAO Lietuva!
PU
2021AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : INTER RAO Lietuva Group announces financial results for 9M 2021 &nd..
PU
2021AB Inter RAO Lietuva Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2021 14,3 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net cash 2021 20,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 49,4 M 53,8 M 54,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 19,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giedrius Balciunas Chief Executive Officer & Director General
Alexandra Gennadyevna Panina Chairman-Management Board
Dmitry Nikolayevich Palunin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Victor Kolotievskiy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vasily Kulikov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INTER RAO LIETUVA-43.16%54
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.11%157 533
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.92%85 544
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.74%80 061
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%74 065
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.31%67 191