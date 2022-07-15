Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  AB Inter RAO Lietuva
  News
  Summary
    IRL   LT0000128621

AB INTER RAO LIETUVA

(IRL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-07-14 pm EDT
9.810 PLN    0.00%
11:24aAB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Regarding the decision made by Vilnius Regional Court
PU
07/07AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Request for inclusion in the list of creditors
PU
06/30AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Notice on the extra-judicial bankruptcy procedure of AB “INTER RAO Lietuva“
PU
AB Inter RAO Lietuva : Regarding the decision made by Vilnius Regional Court

07/15/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Please be informed that Vilnius Regional Court has accepted the complaint of Alpig AG, by which Alpig AG requests to annul the decisions of the meeting of creditors of AB INTER RAO Lietuva, taken on the 30th of June, 2022.

Creditors of AB INTER RAO Lietuva have the right to submit to the Vilnius Regional Court a response to Alpig AG's complaint (civil case No. eB2-2568-864/2022) until the 1st of August, 2022.

If you would like to receive a copy of Alpig AG's complaint, please notify us by e-mail biuras@adminbiuras.lt.

The Vilnius Regional Court decided to stay the extra-judicial bankruptcy proceedings of AB INTER RAO Lietuva until the entry into effect of the judgement in this case. Considering this decision, the time limit for making creditor claims is suspended. We will inform you about the renewal of this time limit by separate notice.

We also inform you that on the 2nd of August, 2022, 9:00 a.m., Vilnius Regional Court (at Gedimino pr. 40, Vilnius) in a written procedure will examine the complaint of the applicant Alpig AG regarding the annulment of the decisions of the meeting of creditors of AB INTER RAO Lietuva (legal entity code 126119913) taken on the 30th of June, 2022. When the case is examined in a written procedure, the persons participating in the case are not invited to the court session and do not participate in it. Composition of the court: Judge Ramunė Mikonienė. Information is provided by phone 8 706 668 369 (Document Reception and Information Office).

Disclaimer

INTER RAO Lietuva AB published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
06/30AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Notice on the extra-judicial bankruptcy procedure of AB “INTE..
PU
06/16Latest Finland reactor delay raises winter power supply concerns
RE
06/07AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Regarding decision of the chief executive officer
PU
05/27AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : The Company will seek for annulment of certain decisions
PU
05/20Russia's Inter RAO says Nord Pool will halt trade for its subsidiaries
RE
05/13AB Inter RAO Lietuva Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
03/30Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day
RE
02/18AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : INTER RAO Lietuva Group announces financial results for 2021 &ndash..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 334 M - -
Net income 2021 14,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 231 M 48,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
Duration : Period :
AB Inter RAO Lietuva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giedrius Balciunas Chief Executive Officer & Director General
Alexandra Gennadyevna Panina Chairman-Management Board
Dmitry Nikolayevich Palunin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasily Kulikov Member-Supervisory Board
Alexey Levchenko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INTER RAO LIETUVA-43.16%48
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.17%157 415
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.95%82 341
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.82%76 353
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.27%63 975
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.67%61 809