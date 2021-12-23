Log in
    IRL   LT0000128621

AB INTER RAO LIETUVA

(IRL)
AB Inter RAO Lietuva : Season's greetings from AB INTER RAO Lietuva!

12/23/2021 | 02:47pm EST
By providing your personal data you confirm that you have read and understand the terms and conditions of personal data processing as published on the Company's website (AB "INTER RAO Lietuva" Data Privacy Policy).

By submitting your personal data, you confirm your consent to the processing of your personal data by the Company in order to provide you with services and to respond to your questions as well as to solve any problems as may arise.

You also confirm that the data submitted by you are accurate and correct and acknowledge that the Company bears no liability for the processing of any excess data you may have provided.

Disclaimer

INTER RAO Lietuva AB published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 163 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2020 12,2 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net cash 2020 21,1 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 75,6 M 85,5 M 85,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
Duration : Period :
AB Inter RAO Lietuva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB INTER RAO LIETUVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giedrius Balciunas Chief Executive Officer & Director General
Dmitry Nikolayevich Palunin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Victor Kolotievskiy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Gennadyevna Panina Chairman
Jonas Garbaravicius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INTER RAO LIETUVA-7.45%85
NEXTERA ENERGY17.69%178 162
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.67%79 365
ENEL S.P.A.-16.92%79 203
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.50%70 636
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.01%69 607