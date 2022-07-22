Log in
11:34aUPDATED : Request for inclusion in the list of creditors
PU
11:34aAB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Regarding the decision made by Vilnius Regional Court and the term to lodge the claims
PU
07/15AB INTER RAO LIETUVA : Regarding the decision made by Vilnius Regional Court
PU
UPDATED: Request for inclusion in the list of creditors

07/22/2022 | 11:34am EDT
The term to lodge the claims is reopened.

The extra-judicial bankruptcy proceedings were stayed from 12 July 2022 to 22 July 2022 (10 calendar days). The term to lodge the claims is prolonged for this period of 10 calendar days.

Based on the above, we suggest that creditors, who have not filed their claims yet, lodge their claims to the bankrupt AB "INTER RAO Lietuva" no later than 11 August 2022 and transfer them to UAB "Įmonių bankroto administravimo ir teisinių paslaugų biuras", the insolvency administrator of the bankrupt AB "INTER RAO Lietuva", either at its address Jonavos st. 16A, LT-44269 Kaunas or by e-mail: biuras@adminbiuras.lt, with the supporting documentation, indicating how the fulfilment of these requirements has been secured.

Request for inclusion in the list of creditors (.docx) .

Disclaimer

INTER RAO Lietuva AB published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
