    ABQQ   US00083U2024

AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP.

(ABQQ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:49 2022-09-19 am EDT
0.003450 USD   +11.29%
10:44aAB INTL GROUP Announces It Entered an NFT MMM License Agreement with Me Metaverse, Inc.
GL
09/15AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13AB International Group Corp. announced that it has received $0.0785 million in funding from Geneva Roth Remark Holdings, Inc.
CI
AB INTL GROUP Announces It Entered an NFT MMM License Agreement with Me Metaverse, Inc.

09/19/2022 | 10:44am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, today announced it entered an NFT MMM License Agreement with Me Metaverse, Inc. (the “Metaverse”), a Delaware corporation operations metaverse projects in NYC. ABQQ granted to Me Metaverse a worldwide license to a NFT movie music marketplace (the “Platform”), for an initial period of one year from August 20, 2022 to August 19, 2023, subject to a right to renew. The IP of the platform is owned by ABQQ. Under the Agreement, Metaverse is obligates to pay ABQQ $100,000 as setup fee within 3 days of the date of the Agreement and monthly pay license fee.

About AB International Group Corp.
AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual properties. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Deng
(212) 918-4519
corp@abqqs.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,12 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,61 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,19 M 1,19 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,60x
EV / Sales 2021 61,7x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
AB International Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yuan Deng President & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Li Deng Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dennis Chung Chief Technology Officer
Jimmy Chue Chief Investment Officer
Ho Fai Lam Director
