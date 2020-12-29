Log in
AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP.

(ABQQ)
AB INTL GROUP Announced Official Launch Video Streaming Service ABQQ.tv

12/29/2020 | 09:28am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces official launch its highly anticipated video streaming service targeting tens-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The service is marketed and distributed in global under the brand name ABQQ.tv (www.abqq.tv ) and now feature Chinese movies, television shows and drama series unique contents exclusive right acquired by the Company. ABQQ.tv is engages to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model, subscribers makes payment of subscription fee through PayPal. It will have a channel called “ABQQTV” running on YouTube platform in near future and Netflix as well.

The pandemic lit a fire under the streaming media sector as people stayed home and streamed more TV shows, movies, and songs. The global video streaming market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% between 2019 and 2026, according to Valuates Reports. The global music streaming market could also expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research.”

“We believe will be continue increased viewership of video streaming services and the Internet by after the COVID-19 pandemic passed. The Company's ability to acquired and own its original content combined with its explore empower within movie production industry, should enable it to rapidly capture market share across targeted customer segments in the world.” said Chiyuan Deng, CEO of AB Intl Group.“

About AB International Group Corp. 
AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company has a Patent License to a video synthesis and release system for mobile communications equipment, in which the technology is the subject of a utility model patent in the People's Republic of China. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Deng
(212) 918-4519
corp@abqqs.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,45 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,52 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,89 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,73 M 1,73 M -
EV / Sales 2019 108x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,60x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
AB International Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chi Yuan Deng Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Brandy Gao Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dennis Chung Chief Technology Officer
Ruiyu Guan Director
Ho Fai Lam Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP.-99.82%2
COPART, INC.39.34%29 923
CARVANA CO.173.21%17 750
CARMAX, INC.5.28%14 836
IAA, INC.38.55%8 767
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
