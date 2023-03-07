Advanced search
    INL1L   LT0000128753

AB INVL BALTIC FARMLAND

(INL1L)
05:58:06 2023-03-03
7.900 EUR    0.00%
02:46aINVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 365 thousand net profit in 2023
AQ
02:46aConvocation of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland and draft resolutions on agenda issue
GL
02:46aConvocation of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland and draft resolutions on agenda issue
GL
Regarding proposal of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland to allocate dividends for the year 2022

03/07/2023
On 6 March 2023, the Board of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter – “the Company“) decided to propose to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company to be held on 29 March 2023 to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share for the year 2022 (in that case the total amount allocated for dividends would be EUR 484 thousand).

The Board of the Company notes that the Dividend Payment Policy of the Company was approved during the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 10 April 2018, stating for at least EUR 0.10 per share.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com


Financials
Sales 2022 0,73 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net income 2022 1,97 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net cash 2022 0,20 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales 2022 35,6x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 8,55%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Tomas Bubinas Independent Director
Indre Mieikyte Director
Egle Surpliene Director-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INVL BALTIC FARMLAND-2.47%27
CTP N.V.18.84%5 997
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.87%1 999
WHA CORPORATION-3.43%1 702
MONTEA NV14.71%1 458
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED2.17%733