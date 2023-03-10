AB K2 LT : Audited financial statements for the year 2022

K2 LT
Annual information
Audited financial statements for the year 2022
AB "K2 LT" revenue for 2022 reached €2.2 million, a decrease of 12% compared to 2021. Net profit amounted to €0,7 million and was lower than in 2021 (€1,2 million)
Bernardas Vilkelis
CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
