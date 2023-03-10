Advanced search
    K2LT   LT0000129009

AB K2 LT

(K2LT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2023-03-08
26.00 EUR   -0.76%
02/28Ab K2 Lt : Interim results for the year 2022
PU
01/19Ab K2 Lt : Investor Calendar for the year 2023
PU
01/02Ab K2 Lt : Sales figures for the 2022
PU
AB K2 LT : Audited financial statements for the year 2022

03/10/2023 | 01:15pm EST
K2 LT
Annual information Audited financial statements for the year 2022

AB "K2 LT" revenue for 2022 reached €2.2 million, a decrease of 12% compared to 2021. Net profit amounted to €0,7 million and was lower than in 2021 (€1,2 million)

Bernardas Vilkelis

CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt

Attachments:
K2 LT_FS2022 opinion sign.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

K2 LT AB published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,53 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
Net income 2021 1,16 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2021 0,85 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 8,11 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 71,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB K2 LT0.00%9
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-15.37%1 640
INVOCARE LIMITED10.97%1 158
PARK LAWN CORPORATION10.48%709
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.19.83%485
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED-0.92%335