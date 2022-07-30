AB K2 LT : K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2022

During the first half of 2022 the Company completed 4'367 cremations. It is 4% less compared to the same period in the 2021 (4'558). During the first half of 2022 revenue of JSC K2 LT, compared to the same period in 2021, decreased by 3%, reaching €1.21 million. Net profit for the period decreased by 21% compared to the same period in 2021 and reached €495 thousand while EBITDA decreased by 18% and reached €695 thousand.

Decreased revenue and profit is mainly caused by lower number of deaths in Lithuania. In first half of 2022 there were 12% less deaths than during the same period in 2021.

"Rekviem LT", owned by JSC "K2 LT", revenue for the first halt of 2022 amounted €414 thousand. Pre-tax profit for the first half - €61 thousand.

Bernardas Vilkelis

AB "K2 LT" CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt

Attachments:

K2 LT 2022 H1 FA.pdf



