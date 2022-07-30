Log in
    K2LT   LT0000129009

AB K2 LT

(K2LT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2022-07-25
28.40 EUR    0.00%
03:23aAB K2 LT : K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2022
PU
04/07AB K2 LT : Ex-dividend Date
PU
04/06AB K2 LT : Decisions adopted in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB K2 LT of 5th of April 2022
PU
AB K2 LT : K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2022

07/30/2022 | 03:23am EDT
K2 LT
Interim information K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2022

During the first half of 2022 the Company completed 4'367 cremations. It is 4% less compared to the same period in the 2021 (4'558). During the first half of 2022 revenue of JSC K2 LT, compared to the same period in 2021, decreased by 3%, reaching €1.21 million. Net profit for the period decreased by 21% compared to the same period in 2021 and reached €495 thousand while EBITDA decreased by 18% and reached €695 thousand.

Decreased revenue and profit is mainly caused by lower number of deaths in Lithuania. In first half of 2022 there were 12% less deaths than during the same period in 2021.

"Rekviem LT", owned by JSC "K2 LT", revenue for the first halt of 2022 amounted 414 thousand. Pre-tax profit for the first half - €61 thousand.

Bernardas Vilkelis

AB "K2 LT" CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt

Attachments:
K2 LT 2022 H1 FA.pdf

Disclaimer

K2 LT AB published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
