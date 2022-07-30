AB K2 LT : K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2022

K2 LT
Interim information
K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2022
During the first half of 2022 the Company completed 4'367 cremations. It is 4% less compared to the same period in the 2021 (4'558). During the first half of 2022 revenue of JSC K2 LT, compared to the same period in 2021, decreased by 3%, reaching €1.21 million. Net profit for the period decreased by 21% compared to the same period in 2021 and reached €495 thousand while EBITDA decreased by 18% and reached €695 thousand.
Decreased revenue and profit is mainly caused by lower number of deaths in Lithuania. In first half of 2022 there were 12% less deaths than during the same period in 2021.
"Rekviem LT", owned by JSC "K2 LT", revenue for the first halt of 2022 amounted €414 thousand. Pre-tax profit for the first half - €61 thousand.
Bernardas Vilkelis
AB "K2 LT" CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
