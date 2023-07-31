Interim information K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2023
During the first half of 2023 revenue of JSC K2 LT, compared to the same period in 2022, decreased by 22%, reaching €0.94 million. Net profit for the period decreased by 40% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached €295 thousand while EBITDA decreased by 32% and reached €471 thousand.
Decreased revenue and profit is mainly caused by lower number of deaths in Lithuania. In first half of 2023 there were 12% less deaths than during the same period in 2022.
"Rekviem LT", owned by JSC "K2 LT", revenue for the first halt of 2023 amounted €550thousand. Pre-tax profit for the first half - €112 thousand.
Bernardas Vilkelis
AB "K2 LT" CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
Attachments:
K2 LT H1 FA signed.pdf
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
K2 LT AB published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 04:04:07 UTC.