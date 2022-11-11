Advanced search
    K2LT   LT0000129009

AB K2 LT

(K2LT)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2022-11-07
25.80 EUR    0.00%
25.80 EUR    0.00%
AB K2 LT : Notification on managers transactions

11/11/2022 | 06:42am EST
K2 LT
Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies Notification on managers transactions

AB K2 LT has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by CEO Bernardas Vilkelis (see attachments).

Bernardas Vilkelis
CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt

Attachments:
Pranesimas-s1111.pdf

Disclaimer

K2 LT AB published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,53 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
Net income 2021 1,16 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2021 0,85 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 8,05 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 71,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB K2 LT-6.88%8
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-23.65%1 329
INVOCARE LIMITED-8.08%1 023
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-45.73%636
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-62.09%382
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED4.97%353