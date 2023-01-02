AB K2 LT : Sales figures for the 2022

During 2022:

"Lietuvos krematoriumas" has performed 8'287 cremations. This is 9% less than during the same period in 2021, when the number of cremations amounted to 9'081.

Number of total deaths in Lithuania during January - November was lower by 16% compared to the same period in 2021.

About 20.5% of all the deceased in 2022 were cremated in "Lietuvos krematoriumas" (vs 18.9% in 2021)

"Rekviem" farewell home in Kaunas (operated by "K2 LT" subsidiary "Rekviem LT") has organized 469 funeral ceremonies.

T his is 48% more than during the same period in 2021, when the number amounted to 317.

Bernardas Vilkelis

CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt