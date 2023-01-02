AB K2 LT : Sales figures for the 2022

K2 LT
Notification on material event
Sales figures for the 2022
During 2022:
"Lietuvos krematoriumas" has performed 8'287 cremations. This is 9% less than during the same period in 2021, when the number of cremations amounted to 9'081.
"Rekviem" farewell home in Kaunas (operated by "K2 LT" subsidiary "Rekviem LT") has organized 469 funeral ceremonies.
Number of total deaths in Lithuania during January - November was lower by 16% compared to the same period in 2021.
About 20.5% of all the deceased in 2022 were cremated in "Lietuvos krematoriumas" (vs 18.9% in 2021)
T his is 48% more than during the same period in 2021, when the number amounted to 317.
Bernardas Vilkelis
CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
Disclaimer
