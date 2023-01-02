Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB K2 LT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K2LT   LT0000129009

AB K2 LT

(K2LT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2022-12-21
27.00 EUR   +0.75%
09:38aAb K2 Lt : Sales figures for the 2022
PU
2022Ab K2 Lt : Notification on managers transactions
PU
2022Ab K2 Lt : Sales figures for the third quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB K2 LT : Sales figures for the 2022

01/02/2023 | 09:38am EST
K2 LT
Notification on material event Sales figures for the 2022

During 2022:

  • "Lietuvos krematoriumas" has performed 8'287 cremations. This is 9% less than during the same period in 2021, when the number of cremations amounted to 9'081.
  • Number of total deaths in Lithuania during January - November was lower by 16% compared to the same period in 2021.
  • About 20.5% of all the deceased in 2022 were cremated in "Lietuvos krematoriumas" (vs 18.9% in 2021)
"Rekviem" farewell home in Kaunas (operated by "K2 LT" subsidiary "Rekviem LT") has organized 469 funeral ceremonies. T his is 48% more than during the same period in 2021, when the number amounted to 317.

Bernardas Vilkelis

CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt

Attachments

Disclaimer

K2 LT AB published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 14:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,53 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net income 2021 1,16 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net cash 2021 0,85 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 8,42 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 71,7%
