Notification on material event Sales figures for the first half of 2024
During the first half of 2024:
- "Lietuvos krematoriumas" has performed 3'808 cremations. This is 4.3% more than during the same period in 2023, when the number of cremations amounted to 3'651.
- "Rekviem" farewell home in Kaunas (operated by "K2 LT" subsidiary "Rekviem LT") has organized 378 funeral ceremonies compared to the same period in 2023, when 315 ceremonies were organized.
Bernardas Vilkelis
CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
