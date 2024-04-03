Notification on material event Sales figures for the first quarter of 2024
During the first quarter of 2024:
- "Lietuvos krematoriumas" has performed 1'975 cremations. This is 6% more than during the same period in 2023, when the number of cremations amounted to 1'866.
- "Rekviem" farewell home in Kaunas (operated by "K2 LT" subsidiary "Rekviem LT") has organized 191 funeral ceremonies (vs 180 in 2023).
Bernardas Vilkelis
AB "K2 LT"CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
