The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 and financial state as at March 31, 2024 and approved on May 24, 2024 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2024.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 8,091 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 7,867 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 36,820 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2023 it was EUR 42,809 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623), amounts to EUR 8,251 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 amounts to EUR 7,920 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 36,820 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 amounted to EUR 42,897 thousand).

The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 is EUR 10,095 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 9,505 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 10,272 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 9,593 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

