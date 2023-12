Kauno Energija AB is a Lithuania-based company, which is engaged in the production and distribution of heat energy to consumers in Kaunas and Jurbarkas cities, as well as in part of Kaunas administrative districts. In addition, it also produces electric energy in Kaunas city. The Company's generation capacity includes a power plant in Petrasiunai, three district boiler-houses in Kaunas integrated network, several regional boiler-houses, isolated networks and numerous local gas burning boiler-houses in Kaunas. It operates a branch Jurbarko Silumos Tinklai. In addition, the Company specializes in the maintenance services related to heat and power structures.

Sector Water Utilities