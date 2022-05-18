Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Klaipedos nafta
  News
  Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/17 06:31:57 am EDT
0.2950 EUR   -1.01%
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the three months of 2022
GL
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the three months of 2022
AQ
Chairman of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
GL
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the three months of 2022

05/18/2022 | 02:01am EDT
KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the May 27th of 2022 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the three months of 2022.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until May 25th to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aVz8e35rRqO1UC5O3WBp4A You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.
      

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net income 2021 43,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 116 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 336 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 17,1%
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
