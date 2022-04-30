AB Klaipedos nafta : Kaipėda LNG terminal resumed its regular operations

After successful completion of annual maintenance and repair works, Klaipėda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal successfully resumed its operations on Saturday morning, 30 April. Operations of Klaipėda LNG terminal were temporarily suspended from 7 am 27 April. During this period, Lithuania was supplied with natural gas from Latvia's Inčukalns gas storage facility.



During the scheduled maintenance and repair works, the entire LNG terminal infrastructure - FSRU Independence, the terminal jetty and its equipment, and the gas transmission pipeline facilities - were inspected. Maintenance works were performed by KN employees, Lithuanian and international contractors.



"The maintenance work at the LNG terminal was carried out within the scope and on schedule, and the terminal has successfully returned to normal operations and resumed regasification. I am grateful to everyone involved for their promptness and focus on the best result", - comments Dainius Čiuta, KN Chief Operations Officer.



The scheduled maintenance is performed at the KN-operated LNG terminal in Klaipėda annually. Information on planned maintenance operations is provided in publicly available schedules.



The next LNG cargo at Klaipėda LNG terminal is expected on 6-7 May.

