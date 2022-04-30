Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Klaipedos nafta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/29 08:52:30 am EDT
0.2910 EUR   +0.34%
AB Klaipedos nafta : Kaipėda LNG terminal resumed its regular operations

04/30/2022 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
After successful completion of annual maintenance and repair works, Klaipėda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal successfully resumed its operations on Saturday morning, 30 April. Operations of Klaipėda LNG terminal were temporarily suspended from 7 am 27 April. During this period, Lithuania was supplied with natural gas from Latvia's Inčukalns gas storage facility.

During the scheduled maintenance and repair works, the entire LNG terminal infrastructure - FSRU Independence, the terminal jetty and its equipment, and the gas transmission pipeline facilities - were inspected. Maintenance works were performed by KN employees, Lithuanian and international contractors.

"The maintenance work at the LNG terminal was carried out within the scope and on schedule, and the terminal has successfully returned to normal operations and resumed regasification. I am grateful to everyone involved for their promptness and focus on the best result", - comments Dainius Čiuta, KN Chief Operations Officer.

The scheduled maintenance is performed at the KN-operated LNG terminal in Klaipėda annually. Information on planned maintenance operations is provided in publicly available schedules.

The next LNG cargo at Klaipėda LNG terminal is expected on 6-7 May.

Disclaimer

Klaipedos Nafta AB published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 07:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net income 2021 43,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 116 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 332 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
AB Klaipedos nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-5.21%117
ENBRIDGE INC.13.46%88 603
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.99%56 390
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.50%52 002
WILLIAMS COMPANIES33.76%41 742
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.44%41 155