AB Klaipedos nafta : KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU

Long-term operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
The construction of the LNG terminal ensured the security of Lithuania's natural gas supply, and led to independence from Gazprom's political component in the price of natural gas, creating a full value chain in the field of liquefied natural gas imports, and established itself in the global market as a reliable LNG terminal operation service provider. More information about the LNG terminal and the entire value chain is available here
.
Why does Lithuania need a guaranteed long-term supply of LNG?
The energy security developed by the LNG terminal remains a priority for the State. The Law on the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal (current consolidated version of 01/01/2019
) stipulates that the LNG terminal shall be operational at least until December 31, 2044, and the Government and state institutions shall ensure that the LNG terminal operator (KN - AB Klaipėdos nafta) as of December 31, 2024, shall acquire and own n FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) and become its operator by choosing the most economically advantageous proposal.
KN may select the current FSRU 'Independence' or any other FSRU that meets the interests of ensuring Lithuania's energy security and competitiveness of natural gas supply. The selection of the most economically advantageous solution for KN will be assisted by external legal, technical and commercial experts.
KN plans to start the process of selecting FSRU in 2021.
The importance of long-term LNG supply is substantiated in this study
.
Disclaimer
Klaipedos Nafta AB published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 13:15:05 UTC.