  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Klaipedos nafta
  News
  Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Klaipedos nafta : KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU

07/09/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Long-term operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
The construction of the LNG terminal ensured the security of Lithuania's natural gas supply, and led to independence from Gazprom's political component in the price of natural gas, creating a full value chain in the field of liquefied natural gas imports, and established itself in the global market as a reliable LNG terminal operation service provider. More information about the LNG terminal and the entire value chain is available here.

Why does Lithuania need a guaranteed long-term supply of LNG?

The energy security developed by the LNG terminal remains a priority for the State. The Law on the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal (current consolidated version of 01/01/2019) stipulates that the LNG terminal shall be operational at least until December 31, 2044, and the Government and state institutions shall ensure that the LNG terminal operator (KN - AB Klaipėdos nafta) as of December 31, 2024, shall acquire and own n FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) and become its operator by choosing the most economically advantageous proposal.

KN may select the current FSRU 'Independence' or any other FSRU that meets the interests of ensuring Lithuania's energy security and competitiveness of natural gas supply. The selection of the most economically advantageous solution for KN will be assisted by external legal, technical and commercial experts.
KN plans to start the process of selecting FSRU in 2021.

The importance of long-term LNG supply is substantiated in this study.

Disclaimer

Klaipedos Nafta AB published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 288 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
Net income 2021 46,8 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 211 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 454 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
AB Klaipedos nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,35 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Indre Kisieliene Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA8.13%152
ENBRIDGE INC.23.38%81 542
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.43%52 947
TC ENERGY CORPORATION20.06%50 177
KINDER MORGAN, INC.32.92%41 419
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.30.87%32 531