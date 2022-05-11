Log in
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

An appeal in a civil case concerning AB Klaipėdos nafta shares granted to employees has been lodged by the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Office
New Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
An appeal in a civil case concerning AB Klaipėdos nafta shares granted to employees has been lodged by the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Office

05/11/2022 | 09:45am EDT
AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 05-11-2022 Šiauliai Regional Court has accepted an appeal of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Office against the court‘s decision of 04-08-2022 (hereinafter – the Decision) in a civil case No. e2-220-883/2022 (hereinafter – the Case).

By way of appeal the prosecutor requests the court to annul the Decision in the Case and adopt a new decision, i. e. to uphold the civil claim of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Office defending the public interest regarding the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and the agreements on the granting of shares to employees and the application of restitution.

It should be reminded that on 04-08-2022 Šiauliai Regional Court issued the Decision in the Case dismissing a civil claim of the prosecutor in full. The Company, as well as current and former employees acquired shares on the basis of Shares Granting Contracts of 04-26-2019 are included in the Case as respondents.

The Company does not agree with the appeal and will present its statement of defence in the court proceedings.

Chief Administrative and Corporate Governance Officer Rytis Valūnas, +370 655 66421


New Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
New Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
CORRECTION : AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022
CORRECTION : AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : KN launches capacity booking at Klaipėda LNG terminal for the Q4..
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : Kaipėda LNG terminal resumed its regular operations
Term of office of AB Klaipėdos nafta Supervisory Council and Audit Committee has e..
Term of office of AB Klaipėdos nafta Supervisory Council and Audit Committee has e..
Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net income 2021 43,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 116 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 341 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 17,1%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-2.61%120
ENBRIDGE INC.13.18%87 030
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.21%56 499
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.77%52 751
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.77%41 994
WILLIAMS COMPANIES33.41%41 632