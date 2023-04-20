Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Klaipedos nafta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59:35 2023-04-20 am EDT
0.2480 EUR   -0.40%
09:06aChairman of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
GL
09:05aChairman of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
AQ
03/24Notice on Convocation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chairman of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected

04/20/2023 | 09:06am EDT
We hereby inform that in the AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – Company) Audit Committee meeting held on 20 April 2023, Šarūnas Radavičius was elected as a Chairman of the Audit Committee. As of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council, Šarūnas Radavičius was elected as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) are designated independent members of the Supervisory Council.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


Financials
Sales 2022 77,8 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net income 2022 -5,90 M -6,47 M -6,47 M
Net Debt 2022 337 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 94,7 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
AB Klaipedos nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Edvinas Katilius Chairman
Robertas Vyniauskas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dainius Ciuta Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA3.75%104
ENBRIDGE INC.1.13%80 695
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.95%58 190
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.82%42 674
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-2.65%39 565
ENERGY TRANSFER LP6.82%39 239
