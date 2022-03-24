Log in
Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022

03/24/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited financial statements for the year 2021 will be released on 25 March 2022.

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta social responsibility report for the year 2021 will be released on 7 April 2022.

Correction: the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 April 2022.

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
28 February 2022Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021
25 March 2022Audited financial statements for the year 2021
7 April 2022Social responsibility report for the year 2021
30 May 2022Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022
29 August 2022Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022
28 November 2022Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022

On 22 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



