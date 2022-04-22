Log in
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/22 08:22:27 am EDT
0.2980 EUR   -0.67%
08:37aCORRECTION : AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2021
GL
04:21aAB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2021
GL
04:18aNotice on the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta
AQ
Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2021

04/22/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Correction: The format of the annex is being adjusted

AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2022 in between the other questions approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

  • The Group of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Group) revenue for the year 2021 comprises EUR 61.8 million, 22.8% less compared to the year 2020 (EUR 80.1 million). Company‘s revenue comprises EUR 58.6 million and is lower by 24.3% compared to 2020 (EUR 77.5 million);
  • Adjusted net loss of the Group comprises EUR -47.2 million, while in 2020 an adjusted net profit of EUR 11.5 million was earned. Adjusted net profit margin of the Group is -76.3% (2020 – 14.3%). Company‘s adjusted net loss comprises EUR -48.1 million, while in 2020 an adjusted net profit of EUR 11.0 million was earned. Company‘s adjusted net profit margin is -82.0% (2020 – 14.2%);
  • Group’s EBITDA for the year 2021 comprises EUR 26.1 million and is 45.8% lower compared to the year 2020 (EUR 48.2 million). Company‘s EBITDA comprises EUR 24.6 million and is 48.0% lower compared to 2020 (EUR 47.3 million).

Enclosed:

  1. Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Klaipėdos nafta for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipėdos nafta and Report on Remuneration.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 463 91772


Attachments


