    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
05/11 05:23:16 am EDT
0.2980 EUR   -0.33%
05:01aNew Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
GL
05:00aNew Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
AQ
05/09CORRECTION : AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022
AQ
New Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected

05/11/2022 | 05:01am EDT
We hereby inform that on 27th April, 2022, the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), based on the results of selection procedure, submitted by the Company's shareholder the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, adopted a decision to elect Karolis Švaikauskas as Board member of the Company until the term of office of the acting Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta. The decision determines, that the elected member of the Board shall take the office on the day following the receipt of a positive response from the competent authorities, regarding Karolis Švaikauskas eligibility as a candidate.

Positive response from the competent authorities was received on 11th May, 2022, based on that Karolis Švaikauskas will take his position as a Board member from 12th May, 2022.

The newly elected Board member of the Company, Karolis Švaikauskas also acts as the Head of the Energy Competitiveness Group of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and is the Board member of Amber Grid.

During the period of 10th April, 2020 until 27th April, 2022 Karolis Švaikauskas acted as a member of Supervisory Council of the Company. The elected member of the Board, in accordance with the requirements of legal acts, by submitting his candidacy for the current vacant position of a member of the Board, withdrew from the decision, regarding the election of a member of the Board.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaitė,
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +370 611 27985


Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net income 2021 43,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 116 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 341 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 17,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-2.61%120
ENBRIDGE INC.14.25%87 030
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.21%56 499
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.43%52 751
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.77%41 994
WILLIAMS COMPANIES33.41%41 632