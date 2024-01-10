Official AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA press release

Notice on registration of new wording of the Articles of Association of SC KN Energies

On 10 January 2024 the new wording of the Articles of Association of SC KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) were registered within the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania following the amendment of the Company’s name. From this date the amended Remuneration Policy and Corporate Governance Policy of the Company approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which was held on 30 th November 2023 come into force.

Enclosed:

Annex No 1 – Articles of Association of the Company registered on 10 January 2024 Annex No 2 – Remuneration Policy of the Company Annex No 3 – Corporate Governance Policy of the Company

Rytis Valūnas, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, tel. +370 46 391772

