  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Klaipedos nafta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:17 2023-01-02 am EST
0.2390 EUR   -0.42%
Regarding signing of the contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state owned light oil products
GL
2022AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023
GL
2022AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regarding signing of the contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state owned light oil products

01/02/2023 | 07:40am EST
On 30 December 2022 AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) and public institution Lithuanian Energy Agency (hereinafter, the Agency) has signed a contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state-owned light oil products (diesel fuel and petrol) in Company’s Subačius oil terminal. This contract came into force on 1st of January 2023 and is valid for the period of 10 (ten) years.

The initial price for the product storage and other terminal services related to accumulation and administration services amount to 37 728 000,00 EUR (excluding the VAT) for the period of validity of the contract. The Agency ensures the storage and accumulation of state oil product reserves in the Company’s Subačius oil terminal by this contract.

Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer, +370 46 391 772


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 272 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
Net income 2022 45,0 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2022 975 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 278 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
AB Klaipedos nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,24 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Robertas Vyniauskas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA0.00%98
ENBRIDGE INC.0.00%79 172
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.0.00%52 475
KINDER MORGAN, INC.0.00%40 639
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%40 363
WILLIAMS COMPANIES0.00%40 083