  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Klaipedos nafta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/18 07:55:57 am EDT
0.2950 EUR    0.00%
GL
AQ
05/13Chairman of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regarding the approval of the key financial performance indicators for AB Klaipėdos nafta for the period of 2022-2024

05/19/2022 | 02:23am EDT
AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs that the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on 18 May 2022 adopted the resolution No. 509 “Regarding the approval of the key financial performance indicators for state-owned enterprises for the period of 2022-2024”, which establishes the following performance indicators for the Company:

Indicator202220232024
Average annual adjusted EBITDA* Period 2022–2024
≥ EUR 33.9 million
Annual financial debt to equity ratio Period 2022–2024 limit
1.7–3.2 times

* EBITDA less adjustment (temporary regulatory differences, temporary fluctuations in the fair value of financial derivatives, results from disposal or revaluation of non-current assets, compensations received for previous periods, other non-typical corrections).


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
05/18AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unau..
GL
AQ
GL
AQ
05/13AB Klaipedos Nafta Elects Independent Board Member Edvinas Katilius as A Chairman of th..
CI
GL
AQ
GL
GL
05/11New Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net income 2021 43,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 116 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 335 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 17,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-3.91%118
ENBRIDGE INC.16.45%90 799
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.17%58 436
TC ENERGY CORPORATION24.53%56 080
KINDER MORGAN, INC.21.69%44 760
WILLIAMS COMPANIES37.86%43 727