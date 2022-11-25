Advanced search
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  03:42 2022-11-25 am EST
0.2270 EUR   +0.44%
Regarding the election of Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee members

11/25/2022 | 03:52am EST
We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council Robertas Vyšniauskas and Mantas Šukevičius are elected as independent Company’s Audit Committee members.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and two are delegated members of the Supervisory Council.

Amongst other decisions, it was decided to form the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council to elect Dovilė Kavaliauskienė and Robertas Vyšniauskas as Company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committee members.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, 1 (one) of which  is independent, and 2 (two) are delegated members of the Supervisory Council. Based on that, the selection for the position of the independent member of the Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee will be announced soon.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 921 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 254 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 17,1%
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-26.38%89
ENBRIDGE INC.10.95%84 266
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.80%53 889
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.78%49 515
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.70.06%42 968
KINDER MORGAN, INC.17.59%41 920