  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Klaipedos nafta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:54 2022-11-23 am EST
0.2290 EUR   -1.51%
11/21AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

11/24/2022 | 02:02am EST
We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on November 28th of 2022 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the nine months of 2022.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TP7ex_xbTf-DIVw4OeZLIg You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to register on the Zoom platform. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 921 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 257 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
AB Klaipedos nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-24.27%90
ENBRIDGE INC.9.45%83 697
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.80%53 889
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.23%49 244
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.70.06%42 968
KINDER MORGAN, INC.17.59%41 920