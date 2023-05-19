Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Klaipedos nafta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNF1L   LT0000111650

AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:53:33 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.2330 EUR   -0.85%
02:01aReminder of an Investor Conference Webinar
GL
02:00aReminder of an Investor Conference Webinar
AQ
05/16AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the three months of 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

05/19/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on May 22nd of 2023 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the three months of 2023.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s-2UXdN0R-SBoSnp11YLaA#/registration You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to register on the Zoom platform. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



Financials
Sales 2022 77,8 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2022 -5,90 M -6,36 M -6,36 M
Net Debt 2022 337 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88,6 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 17,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Mindaugas Kvekas Chief Financial Officer
Edvinas Katilius Chairman
Robertas Vyniauskas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dainius Ciuta Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-2.92%95
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.52%74 980
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.13%56 711
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.19%40 964
ENERGY TRANSFER LP7.16%39 957
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-8.63%37 025
