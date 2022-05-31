Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Linas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNS1L   LT0000100661

AB LINAS

(LNS1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/31 03:42:53 am EDT
0.1800 EUR    0.00%
05/26Submitted request to delist AB “Lin as” shares from trading on the regulated market
GL
Activity results of three months of year 2022 of company AB “Linas” group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of three months of year 2022

05/31/2022 | 10:58am EDT
On May 31, 2022 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of three months of year 2022 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for January-March of year 2022 of AB “Linas” group of companies made 4.32 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2021 sales incomes were 3.88 mln EUR.

Profit before taxation of the three months of year 2022 of AB “Linas” group of companies –168 thou EUR. Group result for same period of year 2021 – 270 thou EUR Profit before txation.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB “Linas” and interim consolidated not audited financial information of three months of year 2022.

AB “Linas” chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4,25 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart AB LINAS
Duration : Period :
AB Linas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidijus Mikeliunas Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kestutis Oksas Chief Technology Officer
Vilita Skersiene Director & Head-Administration Division
Virginijus Kundrotas Member-Supervisory Board
Darius Kazlauskas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS28.57%5
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-9.57%2 667
TEIJIN LIMITED-4.66%2 033
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.98%2 014
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-12.58%1 883
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.23%1 582