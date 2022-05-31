Activity results of three months of year 2022 of company AB “Linas” group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of three months of year 2022





On May 31, 2022 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of three months of year 2022 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for January-March of year 2022 of AB “Linas” group of companies made 4.32 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2021 sales incomes were 3.88 mln EUR.

Profit before taxation of the three months of year 2022 of AB “Linas” group of companies –168 thou EUR. Group result for same period of year 2021 – 270 thou EUR Profit before txation.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB “Linas” and interim consolidated not audited financial information of three months of year 2022.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100





Attachment