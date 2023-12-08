Official AB LINAS AGRO GROUP press release

On 4 December, the new company name AB Akola Group (formerly AB Linas Agro Group) was registered. On 8 December, the ticker of AB Akola Group securities on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange changed from LNA1L to AKO1L.



The securities ISIN code remains unchanged and is LT0000128092.





About AB Akola Group

AB Akola Group owns the largest agricultural and food production group in the Baltics, employing almost 5,000 people. The group operates along the entire food production chain from field to fork, producing, processing, and marketing agricultural and food products, and providing goods and services to farmers. The group's financial year starts in July, and its revenue for the last financial year was almost EUR 2 billion.



Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt