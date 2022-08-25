Log in
    LNA1L   LT0000128092

AB LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
  Report
2022-08-25
1.270 EUR   +0.79%
AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 12 months of the financial year 2021/2022

08/25/2022 | 07:16am EDT
AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on September 2nd, 2022 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until September 1st, 2022 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gvfIjbLiTD6-gNrrM5R7cA.

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


07:16aAB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial..
GL
07:15aAB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial..
AQ
08/01AB LINAS AGRO GROUP : notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the manag..
GL
07/28Linas Agro receives EUR 170 million syndicated loan
GL
07/28Linas Agro receives EUR 170 million syndicated loan
AQ
07/27Linas Agro Plans $11 Million Investment to Build Noodles, Breadcrumbs Factories
MT
07/27Linas Agro Group to expand its operations
GL
07/27AB Linas Agro Group Plans to Expand its Operations
CI
05/31Revenue of AB Linas Agro Group for the 9 months of the 2021/2022 financial year exceed ..
GL
05/31Revenue of AB Linas Agro Group for the 9 months of the 2021/2022 financial year exceed ..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2021 942 M - -
Net income 2021 14,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 356
Free-Float 16,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Arunas Zubas Director
Dainius Pilkauskas Director
Andrius Pranckevicius Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS AGRO GROUP32.91%201
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-31.77%2 994
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.19.65%2 863
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-14.85%2 817
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-19.08%1 618
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.49.74%928