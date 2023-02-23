Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Linas Agro Group
  News
  Summary
    LNA1L   LT0000128092

AB LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59:34 2023-02-22 am EST
1.680 EUR   +0.90%
02:31aAB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the half year of financial year 2022/2023
GL
02/20Linas Agro Plans EUR32 Million Investment to Double Instant Food Output at Lithuanian Plant
MT
02/20Linas Agro Group invests EUR 32 million in the production of instant foods
GL
AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the half year of financial year 2022/2023

02/23/2023 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar for the half year results of the financial year 2022/2023, scheduled on March 1st, 2023 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until February 28th, 2023 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L3sdhiDgT4K0IyillCeRTQ

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

 


Financials
Sales 2022 1 896 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net income 2022 74,8 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net Debt 2022 275 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 269 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 896
Free-Float 16,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Mazvydas Sileika Chief Financial Officer
Arunas Zubas Director
Dainius Pilkauskas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS AGRO GROUP25.37%286
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.6.72%3 306
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD1.51%2 572
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.4.22%2 475
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.4.22%1 562
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.6.80%992