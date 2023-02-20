Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Linas Agro Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNA1L   LT0000128092

AB LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59:50 2023-02-17 am EST
1.625 EUR   +1.56%
12:20aAb Linas Agro : Linas Agro Group invests EUR 32 million in the production of instant foods
PU
2022Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected
GL
2022Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AB Linas Agro Group Was Elected
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Linas Agro : Linas Agro Group invests EUR 32 million in the production of instant foods

02/20/2023 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Linas Agro Group invests EUR 32 million in the production of instant foods
February 20, 2023

AB Kauno Grūdai, an AB Linas Agro Groupsubsidiary, plans to invest EUR 32 million in expanding its instant foods plant in Alytus. It is expected that the Group's instantfoodproductionwill almost double. The new capacity is planned to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2024, with an additional 250 to 300 employees.

In 2022, Kauno Grūdai produced and sold almost 255 million units of instant products. The planned capacity of the new production unit is 240 million units per year, including 120 million units of instant noodles and porridge in cups and 120 million units of instant noodles in packets.

'At the end of July, we announced plans to launch an instant foods plant in Kaišiadorys after reconstructing the former slaughterhouse of the Kaišiadorys poultry farm, at an investment of EUR 6.5 million. However, we see that the market demand for instant foods is much higher, so we have decided to expand immediately, increasing the expected production capacity and investment size. This investment is one of the stages of implementing our strategy to expand our business related to food production and processing of agricultural raw materials,' said Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group.

AB Kauno Grūdai has two plants producing instant food - Kėdainiai and Alytus. The Kėdainiai plant, operating since 2011, annually produces and sells 105 million packets of instant noodles and 40 million cups of instant porridge. The plant in Alytus has been in operation since 2019 and currently makes around 120 million cups of instant noodles annually. A new plant of approximately 11,000 square meters will be built next to it. Kauno Grūdai will lease the land for the new plant from the State.

'We are at 100% capacity, and the market for instant products is growing, so we need to make the most of the opportunities as soon as possible. We will be building a second plant next to the existing one, but twice as big - production in Alytus will triple. We chose Alytus because of better prospects, more convenient management, and work organization: a team of highly qualified specialists has been working here successfully for several years; we will not have to rebuild it in another city, and everything will be faster and more convenient,' Andrius Pranckevičius, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Linas Agro Group and the CEO of AB Kauno Grudai, explains the motives for the decision to move the investment to another city.

More than 96% of the Group's instant products are exported. The main export markets are the UK, the Scandinavian countries, and Southern and Western Europe.

AB Linas Agro Group owns the Baltics' largest agri-food production group that operates along the entire food production chain from farm to fork. The company's subsidiaries produce, process, market agricultural and food products and provide goods and services to farmers. Their overall headcount was 4.9 thousand at the end of January.

The financial year of AB Linas Agro Group commences on 1 July. The company's consolidated revenue for the financial year 2021/2022 was close to EUR 1.9 billion, and its net profit was EUR 77 million.

More information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachments

Disclaimer

Linas Agro Group AB published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 05:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AB LINAS AGRO GROUP
12:20aAb Linas Agro : Linas Agro Group invests EUR 32 million in the production of instant foods
PU
2022Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected
GL
2022Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AB Linas Agro Group Was Elected
CI
2022Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected
GL
2022Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected
GL
2022AB Linas Agro Group Announces Board Changes
CI
2022New wording of the Articles of Association of AB Linas Agro Group, the Supervisory Boar..
GL
2022New wording of the Articles of Association of AB Linas Agro Group, the Supervisory Boar..
AQ
2022AB Linas Agro Group Announces New Wording of the Articles of Association
CI
2022Correction : AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 896 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
Net income 2022 74,8 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Net Debt 2022 275 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 261 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 896
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart AB LINAS AGRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
AB Linas Agro Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,63
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Mazvydas Sileika Chief Financial Officer
Arunas Zubas Director
Dainius Pilkauskas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS AGRO GROUP21.27%278
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.5.79%3 260
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD0.35%2 549
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.3.38%2 456
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.1.80%1 550
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.7.82%994