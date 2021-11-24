Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Linas Agro Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNA1L   LT0000128092

AB LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Linas Agro : The change of AB Linas Agro Group registered office

11/24/2021 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The change of AB Linas Agro Group registered office
November 24, 2021

AB Linas Agro Group (further - Company) informs about the change of Company's registered office, establishing the new Company's registered office address at Subačiaus St. 5, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania.

Decision to change Company's registered office was approved on 29 October 2021 during the Annual General Meeting of Company's Shareholders and new Company's registered office address registered on 22 November 2021.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Disclaimer

Linas Agro Group AB published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 08:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AB LINAS AGRO GROUP
04:00aAB LINAS AGRO : The change of AB Linas Agro Group registered office
PU
03:25aRegarding the change of AB Linas Agro Group registered office
AQ
03:19aNew wording of AB Linas Agro Group Articles of Association and the increase of the auth..
AQ
11/16AB LINAS AGRO GROUP : notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the manag..
AQ
11/03Invitation to an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the..
PU
10/29AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial..
AQ
10/29AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 202..
AQ
10/29Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, held on..
AQ
10/29AB Linas Agro Group Announces Change of the Registered Office Address
CI
10/12AB LINAS AGRO : has received permission from the Lithuanian competition authorities to acq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 942 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 M 163 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 102
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart AB LINAS AGRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
AB Linas Agro Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Arunas Zubas Member-Management Board
Dainius Pilkauskas Member-Management Board
Andrius Pranckevicius Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS AGRO GROUP28.45%163
NESTLÉ S.A.17.05%359 994
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.03%85 665
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.19%54 959
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.35%43 845
DANONE5.62%41 630