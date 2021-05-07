AB Linas Agro : Symbolic capsule laid in foundation of new seed warehouse under construction in Dotnuva

May 5, 2021

A symbolic capsule for future generations has been laid in the foundation of the new seed warehouse being built by Dotnuva Baltic. The event was attended by Mr Kęstutis Navickas, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr Darius Zubas, Chairman of the Board of Linas Agro Group, people from construction company and a group of employees from Dotnuva Baltic and Linas Agro.

Kęstutis Navickas, the Minister of Agriculture, encouraged the company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, to go on supplying the latest agricultural machinery and technologies, as well as successful operation in preparing high-quality seeds for Lithuanian agriculture.

'I am glad that the capsule is laid at the time that marks the 25th anniversary of the company's operation. We have had a common mission uniting us for already 25 years: agriculture, technology, machinery, seeds, and soil. We are looking for and will continue to look for solutions that suit best each farmer,' said Jonas Bakšys, CEO of Dotnuva Baltic.

Darius Zubas, Chairman of the Board of Linas Agro Group, recalls that this is the second seed factory-related capsule laid by him. 'The first one was laid while building another seed factory. I'm grateful to the team, as it is thanks to them that we are in the leaders' position in certified seeds market for such a long time,' stated D. Zubas.

Sigitas Augas, Head of the Seed Production Department at Linas Agro, pointed out that the symbolic meaning of the three varieties of wheat seeds placed in the capsule is the beginnings, the present and the future. A symbol of the beginnings of the company is the Zentos variety, thanks to which a solid foundation was built up. The Etana variety is a symbol of the current time and the 25-year journey, as well as a symbol of the huge progress in agriculture that has been achieved over a quarter of a century. The third variety is a new one, which is still under investigation and does not have a name.

'This variety is one of the 70 winter wheat varieties we are researching this year, which symbolises our future and the belief that agriculture will continue to prosper and deliver sufficient quantities of safe and healthy food, as well as that selection and seed production will be a highly important part of this progress,' said S. Augas, reminding that it is first important to select the varieties that are most suitable for agricultural conditions in Lithuania and then to harvest a good raw material for preparing the highest quality seeds. 'I say 'thank you' to all people who contribute to the development of seed production. Today we are witnesses and participants of this development, because after the implementation of this project we will have the opportunity to prepare larger quantities of seed, have more efficient logistics operations and provide higher quality services to farmers,' said S. Augas.

The construction of the new seed warehouse began in early 2021 and will be completed in August, before of the new fall season.