Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Linas Agro Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNA1L   LT0000128092

AB LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Linas Agro : received 90 million euros loan for working capital

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AB Linas Agro received 90 million euros loan for working capital
July 26, 2021

Linas Agro, a company engaged in international trade and supply of goods to farmers, borrows funds from SEB Bank and Swedbank. Syndicated loan of 90 million euros will be used for the company's working capital. Both banks provide the loan in equal installments.

The company will use the loan funds to purchase agricultural inputs for farmers - certified seeds, fertilizers, microelements and other. Linas Agro will also allocate the granted credit to buy the harvest from farmers.

'This year is very favorable for grain and many other crops growers because of the situation on the international markets, they will be able to sell the harvest at historically higher prices, so the need for funds to buy the harvest is increasing. The loan will ensure the proper supply of farmers with the necessary means to grow the future harvest and also buy this year's harvest. At the same time, we hope that the planned cooperation with AB Kauno Grūdai will allow to increase the volume of trade and exports, ' comments Tomas Pučkis, CEO of AB Linas Agro.

According to him, compared to last year, the area of ​​wheat crops in Lithuania has increased by almost 6% this year, and of rapeseed by more than a tenth. The purchase prices of both crops and fodder grain are going up, so the need for funds to buy the harvest is also increasing.

Disclaimer

Linas Agro Group AB published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AB LINAS AGRO GROUP
03:38aAB LINAS AGRO : received 90 million euros loan for working capital
PU
07/16AB LINAS AGRO : Linas Agro Group has completed the acquisition of KG Group
AQ
07/15AB Linas Agro Group completed the acquisition of an unknown stake in KG Group..
CI
07/14AB LINAS AGRO : Linas Agro Group plans to close the KG Group acquisition transac..
AQ
07/12AB LINAS AGRO : Enlight Research analysts to provide regular information on Lina..
AQ
07/05AB LINAS AGRO : The Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania has allowed..
AQ
06/29AB LINAS AGRO : Poultry companies reveal an ambitious sustainability strategy
PU
06/07AB Linas Agro Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
06/07AB LINAS AGRO : Linas Agro Group receives a syndicated loan granted by three ban..
PU
06/07AB LINAS AGRO : receives a syndicated loan granted by three banks for the acquis..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 658 M 774 M 774 M
Net income 2020 9,75 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 139 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 152 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 121
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart AB LINAS AGRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
AB Linas Agro Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 0,96 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Arunas Zubas Member-Management Board
Dainius Pilkauskas Member-Management Board
Andrius Pranckevicius Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS AGRO GROUP35.49%155
NESTLÉ S.A.10.90%347 586
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.98%90 519
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.18%74 289
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY13.16%49 770
DANONE8.24%44 980