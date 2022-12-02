Advanced search
Correction : AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2023
GL
01:30aAB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2023
AQ
12/01Ab Linas Agro : Dotnuva Baltic to develop its equipment rental business in a separate company Dotnuva Rent
PU
Correction: AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2023

12/02/2022
A list of key information disclosure dates in 2023:

February 28, 2023Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2022/2023.
March 1, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2022/2023.
May 31, 2023Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2022/2023.
June 1, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2022/2023.
August 31, 2023Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2022/2023.
September 4, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2022/2023.
Week 40 (Oct 2-6, 2023)Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 43 (Oct 23-27, 2023)Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2022/2023.
November 30, 2023Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2023/2024 financial year.
December 1, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2023/2024.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2021 942 M 972 M 972 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 206 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 031
Free-Float 16,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Mazvydas Sileika Chief Financial Officer
Arunas Zubas Director
Dainius Pilkauskas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB LINAS AGRO GROUP36.08%212
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-32.24%2 930
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-18.26%2 619
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.8.23%2 508
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-20.07%1 485
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.56.99%920