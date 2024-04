Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB (PST) is a Lithuania-based company active within the construction industry. The Company specializes in the design, general and specialized construction works, as well as project management. PST's main areas of operation are the construction of industrial, commercial and public buildings, the arrangement of outdoor engineering systems and the restoration of architectural heritage buildings. It is also involved in the real estate operations. The Company operates through numerous subsidiariesin in Lithuania, Latvia and Russia. As of June 30, 2012, the Company’s major shareholder was Panevezio keliai AB with a stake of 49.78%.