  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTR1L   LT0000101446

AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS

(PTR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/27 08:16:44 am EDT
0.6180 EUR   +3.00%
04:03aAB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS : 29 April 2022Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
01:04aAnnual Information Approved by Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Panevėžio statybos testas AB
GL
01:01aAnnual Information Approved by Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Panevėžio statybos testas AB
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas : 29 April 2022Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 28 April 2022:

1. The conclusions of the audit regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2021.

Information heard.

2. The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2021.

Information heard.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021.

To approve the set of the Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2021, which has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the independent auditor's opinion.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company.

The following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB has been approved:

Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year - EUR 15,349,268

Dividends paid - EUR 0

Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year - EUR 303,350

Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement - EUR 132,273

Transfers from reserves - EUR 0

Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders' decision to cover all or a part of loss) - EUR 0

Total profit (loss) available for appropriation - EUR 15,784,891

a part of profit to the legal reserve - EUR 0

a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares - EUR 0

a part of profit to other reserve - EUR 0

a part of profit for dividend paying - EUR 0

a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes - EUR 0

Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year - EUR 15,784,891

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

The following members have been elected to the audit committee:

- Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

- Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

- Lina Rageliene.

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestasAB

Information

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Disclaimer

PST - Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 74,9 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net income 2020 -9,50 M -10,00 M -10,00 M
Net Debt 2020 6,34 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 868
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS
Duration : Period :
AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidijus Urbonas Managing Director
Justas Jasitmas Chairman
Kestutis Grimalis Technical Director
Audrius Varis Administration Director
Gvidas Drobuas Director
