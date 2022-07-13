Log in
    PTR1L   LT0000101446

AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS

(PTR1L)
2022-07-13
0.5440 EUR   -1.09%
Additional information received

07/13/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Panevezio statybos trestas AB (the Company) notifies that following the request by the State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance, the Bailiff has released the bank accounts of the Company from the distraint. The Company continues negotiations with the State Tax Inspectorate on concluding the settlement agreement regarding payment arrangements for the fine imposed by the Competition Council and keeps carrying its activities on in a usual manner.

More information:
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


Financials ()
Sales 2021 98,5 M - -
Net income 2021 3,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,99 M 9,05 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 44,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidijus Urbonas Managing Director
Justas Jasitmas Chairman
Kestutis Grimalis Technical Director
Audrius Varis Administration Director
Vaidas Grincevicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS-16.67%9
VINCI-5.68%49 784
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.40%34 739
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.73%29 246
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.99%22 935
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.58%18 666