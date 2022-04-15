Log in
    PTR1L   LT0000101446

AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS

(PTR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/13 03:50:11 am EDT
0.6160 EUR   -3.75%
04:48aCourt Judgement
GL
04/14AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS : Financial performance results of the Company and the Group
PU
04/07AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS : 7 April 2022General Ballot paper
PU
Court Judgement

04/15/2022 | 04:48am EDT
  1. The Supreme Court of Lithuania annulled the decisions of the courts of first and appeal instance and remitted the case to the Appeal court. The Supreme Court interpreting the provisions of the Competition Law regarding the calculation of interest stated that the Apeal court misapplied the provisions of the Competition Law governing the procedure for calculating the interest due for non-payment of fines for competition law infringements and ruled that the maximum interest period of 180 days shall be applied.
  2. According to the PST the bailiff's order under appeal calculated interest for the entire period of the court proceedings and for an additional 180 days which amounts to EUR 1,385,178.76, the recalculated amount of interest for 180 days should amount to EUR 251,906.30
  3. PST has already paid EUR 2,165,415 in execution of the decision of the Competition Council, despite the dispute in the courts.

More information:

Managing Director

Egidijus Urbonas

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


Financials
Sales 2020 74,9 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2020 -9,50 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 6,34 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 868
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS
Duration : Period :
AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidijus Urbonas Managing Director
Justas Jasitmas Chairman
Kestutis Grimalis Technical Director
Audrius Varis Administration Director
Gvidas Drobuas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS-6.67%11
VINCI SA-3.16%54 605
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.20%39 533
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.09%32 428
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.62%24 675
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.13%21 196