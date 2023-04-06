Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTR1L   LT0000101446

AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS

(PTR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:41:27 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.5550 EUR   -2.63%
01:56aDraft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:56aDraft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/04Preliminary Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for Twelve Months of 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Draft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/06/2023 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB proposes the following draft resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the registered office of the company at Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys at 11:00 on 27 April 2023:

 1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor’s Report.

Information heard.

2. Assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

To assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor’s Report.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

 Amount (Euros)
Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year

15,784,891
Dividends paid-
Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year-1,720,126
Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement132,273
Transfers from reserves-
Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss)

-


Total profit (loss) available for appropriation

14,197,038
a part of profit to the legal reserve-
a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares-
a part of profit to other reserve-
a part of profit for dividend paying-
a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes

-
Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year

14,197,038

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

To elect the following members to the audit committee:

  • Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);
  • Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);
  • Lina Rageliene.

 

 Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Information

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS
01:56aDraft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:56aDraft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/04Preliminary Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos..
GL
03/28Ab Panevezio Statybos Trestas : 28 March 2023Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
03/28Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/28Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/24PST to seek insurance payout based on civil liability insurance
GL
02/01Ab Panevezio Statybos Trestas : 1 February 2023Resolutions of Reconvened Extraordinary Gen..
PU
02/01Resolutions of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
02/01Resolutions of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 98,5 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2021 3,05 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
Net Debt 2021 8,46 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,07 M 9,91 M 9,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS
Duration : Period :
AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidijus Urbonas Managing Director
Justas Jasitmas Chairman
Kestutis Grimalis Technical Director
Audrius Varis Administration Director
Vaidas Grincevicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS7.14%10
VINCI13.26%64 458
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.44%37 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.18%37 132
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.13%25 725
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.12.22%23 422
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer