  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas
  News
  Summary
    PTR1L   LT0000101446

AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS

(PTR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:30:18 2023-03-24 am EDT
0.5600 EUR   -1.41%
10:02aPST to seek insurance payout based on civil liability insurance
GL
02/01Ab Panevezio Statybos Trestas : 1 February 2023Resolutions of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/01Resolutions of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PST to seek insurance payout based on civil liability insurance

03/24/2023 | 10:02am EDT
Panevezio statybos trestas, AB (PST) has made a decision to initiate legal proceedings (arbitration) regarding insurance payout and compensation of other related damages from the insurers. These legal proceedings will also include former PST managing director Dalius Gesevicius, who held this position until June 2020 – his civil responsibility was covered by the D&O (directors and officers) liability insurance with maximum payout of 5 million euros stated in the contract.

PST will demand an insurance payout and compensation for the damages incurred by the fine imposed by the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania on 20 December 2017 (No. 2S-11 (2017)), as well as other related expenses on that matter (interest, litigation expenses, etc.).


For more information:
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Tel.: (8-45) 505 503


Financials
Sales 2021 98,5 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 3,05 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
Net Debt 2021 8,46 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,29 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS
Duration : Period :
AB Panevezio Statybos Trestas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidijus Urbonas Managing Director
Justas Jasitmas Chairman
Kestutis Grimalis Technical Director
Audrius Varis Administration Director
Vaidas Grincevicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS9.65%10
VINCI11.59%63 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.81%38 006
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.74%37 761
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED37.23%25 851
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED31.20%23 098
