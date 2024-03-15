On March 15, 2024, the Supervisory Board of Akcinė bendrovė „Pieno žvaigždės“, legal entity code 124665536 (hereinafter referred to as the Company), considering the request received from the Company's Management Board Member Vitalis Paškevičius to revoke him from the duties of the Company's Management Board Member, adopted the decision to revoke Vitalis Paškevičius from the duties of the Company's Management Board Member from the end of the aforementioned meeting of the Company's Supervisory Board, and instead of him, from the end of the aforementioned meeting of the Company's Supervisory Board until the end of the current term of the Company's Management Board, elected Vikas Sachar as the Member of the Company's Management Board.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419