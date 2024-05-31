Pieno Zvaigzdes AB (Pieno Zvaigzdes JSC) is a Lithuania-based company involved in the production and sale of dairy products. Its product portfolio covers more than 500 different products, including milk, fermented milk and cheese, butter, cream, curd, yogurts, milk-based deserts, cottage and enzyme cheese, sour cream, ice cream and other milk products. The Company also produces low-fat milk powder and whey powder. The Company has four branches located in Mazeikiai, Pasvalys, Kaunas and Panevezys. The Company distributes its products through retail stores and distributors. Pieno Zvaigzdes AB sells its products domestically, the Russian Federation and the European Union countries. It holds such trademarks as: Bios, Baltija, Gamtos, Biola, MU, Kastinys and Smilga, among others. As of December 31, 2012, the Companyâs major corporate shareholder was Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB with a stake of 13.69%.

Sector Food Processing